RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded The Richmond Department of Public Works an $8,859,934 grant. This grant comes from the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program and will be used to improve roadway safety in Richmond.

The grant is set to enhance conditions at city intersections. Improvements will include high-visibility traffic signal backplates, high-visibility crosswalks, flashing yellow arrow lights, left turn hardening, regulatory and warning signs and intersection pavement markings.

The safety improvements will impact hundreds of intersections across the City of Richmond. The department is focusing on high-injury areas, underserved communities and areas that align with a pedestrian safety action plan corridor.

A project agreement between the Virginia Department of Transportation and the City of Richmond will go before the City Council for review throughout the next year. Funding for the 2025 fiscal year will begin on July 1, 2024.

This safety project is part of a collaboration between The Department of Public Works, VDOT, and the Federal Highway Administration. The project, Vision Zero, is a global effort to eliminate traffic injuries and fatalities while improving health, safety and mobility.

Vision Zero began in Sweden in the 1990s, gained traction in Europe and is now growing around the United States. Those with questions about Vision Zero can email AskPublicWorks@rva.gov.