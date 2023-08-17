RICHMOND, (WRIC) – It’s early move-in day for incoming Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) freshman, Grace Sharpe, living in the Gladding Residence Center. Which is one of the university’s largest freshman dorms.

Sharpe told 8News she chose a large dorm complex because she was coming from out-of-state and knew she wanted to make friends fast.

“Being integrated with the culture and the people,” she said. “I like walking in the hallways, seeing people, you know? It’s important.”

VCU’s Director of Public Relations, Brian McNeil, told 8 News first-year enrollment at VCU is up this year, which has resulted in an increased demand for on-campus housing.

But with more than 4,500 freshmen moving in this weekend, the university has had to make some adjustments.

“VCU’s partnership with the Graduate Hotel is one of many initiatives Residential Life and Housing has developed and implemented to assist in meeting that demand,” McNeil said.

The partnership with the hotel — located off-campus on West Franklin Street — will provide housing for 80 students and five resident assistants for the 2023-24 school year.

Incoming freshman, Felix Kelly, moved into the GRC dorm this morning and said she’s met a group of friends already. However, Kelly also said she would feel isolated if she had to live in an off-campus hotel.

“I think that it’s unfortunate, and an unfortunate byproduct of having so many people … Personally, I would be really upset,” she said.“I assume the 80 can group together and hopefully find connections with the ones that are in the hotel, but it is a very unfortunate situation.”

McNeil said students living at the Graduate Hotel will be assigned to a Queen/Queen double room with a bathroom within the unit. Those students will be charged the rate of $9,260 which is comparable to those living in Brandt Suites or Gladding Residence Center Semi Suites.

Since it is a hotel, washers and dryers will not be included, which means students will have to do laundry in another dorm. However, money will be added to the resident’s VCU card to cover the laundry costs.

“VCU Residence Life and Housing has converted some lounge spaces to serve as living spaces and increased occupancy in room types where another bed space could be added,” said Mcneil.

VCU’s first day of classes for students is Tuesday, Aug. 22.