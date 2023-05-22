RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The R.E.A.L. Girlz Tea Party was held in Richmond on Sunday, May 22.

The theme this year was Pink and White Sunday Afternoon Social with 8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin serving as the keynote speaker.

“It’s just amazing to see the evolution and see the growth in them,” said Tammie Mobley, R.E.A.L. Girlz founder. “I feel like they are all my babies.”

According to R.E.A.L. Girlz participants, the program strives to provide safe spaces for girls to believe in their greatness — “R.E.A.L.” stands for “Responsible, Empowered, and Loved.”

(Photo courtesy of Wade Hysell, Hysell Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Wade Hysell, Hysell Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Wade Hysell, Hysell Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Wade Hysell, Hysell Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Wade Hysell, Hysell Photography)

“It’s a very beneficial bond,” said group leader LaNae Chapman. “It’s like a sisterhood here. We’re all sisters here. We may argue and fuss sometimes but sisters don’t do that.”