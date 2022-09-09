RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News’ brand new 4 p.m. weekday broadcast will begin next week.

The new hour-long broadcast will air Mondays through Fridays — directly preceding 8News at 5.

The 4 p.m. show will be anchored by Eric Philips and Heather Hope, a new addition to the 8News team.

Dr. Phil, which was previously scheduled at 4 p.m., will move back an hour to 3 p.m.

Daytime Jeopardy!, which normally aired at 12:30 p.m., will be replaced by Drew Barrymore.

Be sure to tune into 8News at 4 on Monday, Sept. 12.