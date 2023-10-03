RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are wondering where WRIC local news is this week, look no further than right here.

Due to the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series broadcasting on ABC, 8News will not be airing from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 4. We will have a local news broadcast at 6 p.m.

All four, best-of-three series will be airing on ABC. There is a chance Thursday, Oct. 5, will also have interrupted programming due to the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series if results are not decided after two games.

Stick with us on wric.com to learn about any further programming changes.

For a full breakdown of all possible 12 games October 3-5, you can visit ESPN.