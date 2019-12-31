8News Guide to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve google searched ‘what to do on NYE in Richmond,’ then this post is for you!
8News has compiled a list of events and places where you can ring in the New Year.
- NYE Live at The Hof: 4th annual NYE party at The Hof includes two floors of drinks, live music, DJs and dancing. Tickets start at $35
- The Jungle Room: Celebrate the new year with a tiki cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight. Three DJs under one roof. Ticket priced at $25
- Kabana Rooftop: Ring in the roaring 20s on Kabana’s rooftop. General admission tickets are still available for $50.
- Science Museum of Virginia Noon New Year’s Eve: Looking for something to do with your family? Head to the SMV for their annual Noon Year’s Eve! Tickets are still available.
- Havana 59: Dance into the new year at Havana 59’s New Years’ Eve Fiesta! Tickets include a midnight champagne toast. Dinner packages are also available.
- The Broadberry: Three Sheets to the Wind will be performing during the venue’s NYE rager. Don’t miss it, get tickets here.
- Quirk Hotel: Eat a 5-course dinner and party all night long at the Quirk Hotel tonight for $100.
As you count down to the New Year and toast to 2020, chances are you’ll need a safe ride home after all that celebrating.
Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft are still a better alternative to drinking and driving. Here’s some tips on how to stay safe while using those services.
But before we ring in the New Year, 8News is taking a look back at the storylines that garnered the most attention in Central Virginia in 2019.
