RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded 8News with two Regional 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

8News was awarded major honors for Overall Excellence and Digital in the Television: Small Market category. This is the second year in a row the 8News team has earned the highest award in the regional category, Overall Excellence — and the first time the 8News Digital team has won the Digital honor.

RTDNA has been honoring stations for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism through the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. The award winners are shown to demonstrate a remarkable standard of excellence in journalism.

“It gives me great pleasure to see the amazing work by the WRIC team recognized by the Regional Murrow Awards, including winning the prestigious overall excellence category,” said Larry Cottrill, WRIC ABC 8News Vice President and General Manager. “We will continue our commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content on all platforms.”

Reporting by 8News of the January snowstorm stranding drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia, the background of the deadly UVA shooting suspect, over 300 Virginia state employees resigning in the wake of Gov. Youngkin’s telework policy and an investigation into a filthy Petersburg assisted living facility helped lead the station to its first Digital award.

8News automatically advances to the national competition of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, with winners to be announced in August.