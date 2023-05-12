RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For a dozen years, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has been at the forefront of raising food for the 100,000 Meals Campaign with Puritan Cleaners and 8News.

The center has stepped up to the challenge again this year and will be making a huge donation today — and they’re not the only ones.

With all volunteer efforts going towards filling the pantries or grocery bags of families in need. Foods that go a long way include proteins like peanut butter, tuna fish, canned meat and canned vegetables.

The families the campaign aims to help are food insecure — meaning they are able to pay their bills but often struggle to afford groceries.

For a dozen years, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has been at the forefront of raising food for the 100,000 Meals Campaign with Puritan Cleaners and 8News. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

For a dozen years, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has been at the forefront of raising food for the 100,000 Meals Campaign with Puritan Cleaners and 8News. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

For a dozen years, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has been at the forefront of raising food for the 100,000 Meals Campaign with Puritan Cleaners and 8News. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

For a dozen years, Open Arms Christian Child Development Center has been at the forefront of raising food for the 100,000 Meals Campaign with Puritan Cleaners and 8News. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

All donated foods today will be loaded into the Puritan Cleaners van and taken directly to Feed More where it will be sorted and distributed to food insecure families.

Those who wish to donate can do so here. Every $25 donated can provide 100 meals to those in need. Residents can also drop off foods at any Puritan Cleaners locations.