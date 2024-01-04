RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of National Trivia Day, join us for 8News Trivia. Let’s see how much you know about us!

  1. 8News was founded in what year?
    • (A) 1945
    • (B) 1955
    • (C) 1965
    • (D) 1975
  1. Before 8News moved to its current location on Arboretum Place in Chesterfield County, it was located in which city?
    • (A) Petersburg
    • (B) Bon Air 
    • (C) Short Pump 
    • (D) Tuckahoe
  1. Who is NOT an 8News meteorologist?
    • (A) John Bernier
    • (B) Jaqueline Waters
    • (C) Andrew Friedman
    • (D) Matt Dinardo
  1. Where can you get 8News?
    • (A) Channel 8 (TV)
    • (B) WRIC.com (web)
    • (C) @8news (social media)
    • (D) All of the above
  1. 8News “Good Morning Richmond” weekday broadcast begins at:
    • (A) 3:30 a.m. 
    • (B) 4:00 a.m. 
    • (C) 4:30 a.m. 
    • (D) 5:00 a.m. 
  1. Have a story? You can submit it by:
  1. Who is the official 8News affiliate?
    • (A) NBC
    • (B) ABC
    • (C) CBS
    • (D) FOX
  1. Which of the following is an 8News-sponsored event?
    • (A) Walk to End Alzheimer’s
    • (B) RVA Illuminates
    • (C) Pridefest
    • (D) All of the above

Answers: 

  1. B
  2. A
  3. C
  4. D
  5. C
  6. C
  7. B
  8. D