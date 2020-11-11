9 employees at Richmond registrar’s office test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine employees in the Richmond registrar’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the director of the city’s health department.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, told 8News on Wednesday that there are now nine confirmed cases following a cluster that led 90 percent of the office’s staff to quarantine. Three employees had initially tested positive, general registrar Kirk Showalter said Monday.

Avula noted that 15 to 20 individuals, who were deemed to be a close contact of someone who already tested positive, are still in quarantine.

The health department is continuing to contact trace, but Avula said that it is not likely that the public at large was exposed as many who tested positive were doing work behind the scenes at the office.

Stay with 8News for updates.