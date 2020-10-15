9th-grade Richmond student helps design downtown mural

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ninth-grader at Open High School in Richmond will have her artwork unveiled on Friday, Nov. 6.
Ta’Dreama McBride helped design a downtown mural at 3rd and Broad Street in Richmond.
When the mural is complete, it will have lights and the ability to interact with smartphones.
“Our students are simply amazing!” said Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.
