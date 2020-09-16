Virginia GOP spokesman dismisses claim that vandalism at Richmond headquarters was an inside job: ‘Dumbest thing I’ve heard’

A photo (top right) shared by state party spokesman John March showed that the front door and window were shattered and glass was scattered around the entrance. (Photo taken by John March)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond headquarters for the Republican Party of Virginia was damaged by vandalism last week for the second time this summer, the party’s chairman said last Friday. A photo shared by state party spokesman John March showed that the front door and window had been shattered and glass scattered around the entrance.

Rich Anderson, the party’s chairman, claimed Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, two Democrats, “enabled” the vandalism by neglecting to address protests, some of which have turned violent, that have taken place in the city during the summer.

“In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia’s capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night’s attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades,” Anderson said in a statement on Sept. 11.

Anderson called on Northam and Stoney to condemn the vandalism, which he labeled “a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans.” Stoney, who has faced criticism during the protests and even had a group of demonstrators gather outside his Richmond apartment, reacted to the damage done to the GOP headquarters on Twitter.

“Although I may not agree with this party’s stances, violence and vandalism have no place in this city,” Stoney wrote. “Destruction is not how we win arguments.”

A photo shared by state party spokesman John March showed that the front door and window were shattered and glass was scattered around the entrance. (Photo taken by John March)

Protests erupted in cities across the country, including Richmond, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrations continued in Virginia’s capital city throughout much of the summer months, especially in late May and June, prompting Stoney to ask Northam to impose a curfew.

The curfew eventually ended days later but not before more than 200 people were arrested for violating it during protests and tear gas was fired at demonstrators near the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue before the 8 p.m. curfew on June 1.

The Virginia GOP, who said the total cost of the damage was not clear, tried to link the damage done to its headquarters to policies backed by Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden.

March, the spokesman for the Republican Party of Virginia, said in an interview Tuesday with 8News that a staff member noticed the broken glass when they arrived at the headquarters early last Friday. The employee informed authorities and filed a police report.

The glass door and window at the Richmond headquarters for the Republican Party of Virginia has been boarded up since last week’s damage. (Photo taken by 8News’ Dean Mirshahi)

When asked whether there’s any evidence linking the vandalism to protesters in the city, March said there was none but to “put two and two together,” citing the general sentiment of the party throughout Richmond and damage done to a bank’s ATM across the street in May. It was around that time when, according to March, one of the windows at the headquarters was smashed.

The state GOP spokesman noted that the party doesn’t entirely disagree with what the recent demonstrations have been about, but does take exception to the “misplaced anger directed at Republicans.” March dismissed unfounded claims that the vandalism was possibly “an inside job,” a phrase March used himself, laughing it off as an effort from internet trolls.

“Dumbest thing I’ve heard,” March said of the notion that the party tried to frame protesters. When asked if that was the official response from the Virginia GOP, he paused for a moment and said “the stupidest thing I’ve heard.”

March added that the party will still have to cover some of the cost from the vandalism, including deductibles and expenses, despite their insurance. Richmond police spokesman James Mercante told 8News on Thursday that the lead detective on the case has yet to find any images of anyone in the area at the time, the incident took place between Thursday evening and Friday morning, “but is continuing to canvass for cameras in the area that may have captured usable images.”

The surveillance camera outside the front entrance of the headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia in Richmond was “pointed down” during the recent vandalism overnight. (Photo taken by 8News’ Dean Mirshahi)

The detective, according to Mercante, does not believe the vandalism came after a large-scale demonstration but was the result of an isolated incident. Mercante added that the detective “has some individuals with private cameras to coordinate with to view the images” but running down every possibility takes time with the government, public and private buildings in the area.

The GOP’s headquarters in Richmond won’t be able to provide any footage as its surveillance camera was “pointed down” when the damage occurred, March said. He added that “all the cameras in the world won’t help with a mask.”

When asked if there was any extra precautions being put in place since the incident or if any employees have expressed concerns with returning to work, March said in jest, “No, we’re Republicans,” before saying that the party is “exploring options” on adding safety measures.