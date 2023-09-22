RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Ophelia has already had an affect on the Richmond region as it continues to make its way towards Virginia Friday evening.

The two-night German-style festival “Bier Garden” at Maymont Park in Richmond kicked off Friday night, with lots of people braving the rain, but the fun ended early as the park announced that day two of the festival would be cancelled because of the forecast.

In addition to Bier Garden, Virginia PrideFest, this weekend’s RVA Big Market and even a document shredding event in Henrico were all cancelled due to the impending severe weather.

Ophelia prompted Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a State of Emergency for Virginia and local agencies, as well as Dominion Energy, are preparing for the storm.

Virginia State Police urges drivers to be careful during rainy or windy conditions, and never driver through standing water.