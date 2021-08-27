Richmond firefighter injured in deadly house fire released from hospital

Firefighter Bryan Bradley and his wife Mandy after his release from the hospital. (Photo shared by Richmond Firefighters Association I.A.F.F. Local 995)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighter Bryan Bradley was hospitalized on Aug. 15 after getting injured trying to save two children from a deadly house fire. The Richmond Firefighters Association shared on Wednesday that Bradley has been discharged.

The fire Bradley was injured in on Banton Street claimed the lives of 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, her 4-year-old Kadene Allen and her 9-month-old Jadae Copeland.

Bradley burned his hands as he rushed into an upstairs bedroom to try and get people out, according to his colleague Ryan Burke.

Seen in this photo with his wife Mandy, Bradley smiles from a hospital bed at VCU Medical Center. His hands are wrapped in bandages.

“He was wearing all of his gear properly when he went into that room, and unfortunately the heat in that room was higher than what his gear could sustain,” Burke said.

The firefighters association said he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.