RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond are asked to plan ahead this week as lane closures will be in place in the city.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, there will be daily intermittent lane closures on Lombardy Street and Chamberlayne Avenue. The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Friday, Sept. 23.

According to the department, the lane closures are to make room for contractors to upgrade pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signal infrastructure. Drivers are asked to use caution and pay attention to signage when going through work zones.