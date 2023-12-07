RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Ballet is in full preparation mode for their holiday production of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Dominion Energy Center.

The Richmond Ballet will perform 17 productions of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre starting on Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 24.

Along with the performance’s large cast, a very talented costume department is putting together hundreds of costumes to bring the show to life. According to Richmond Ballet’s costume director, Emily Morgan, there are 250 costumes backstage during the performance, with thousands of elements added onto each of them.

“Most of [the costumes] are made right here in Richmond, Virginia in our costume shop, which has a resident group of very talented artisans,” Emily Morgan said.

Some of the costumes to be featured in Dominion Energy’s ‘The Nutcracker’ on Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 24. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

A costume piece that will be featured in Dominion Energy’s ‘The Nutcracker’ on Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 24. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

During the course of the show’s run, Morgan said the cast will go through nearly 200 pairs of tights, about 8,000 bobby pins and 15 cans of antibacterial spray — and the journey to make the performers ‘shine’ in their glittering costume pieces begins with the basics.

“What we’re doing is working very closely together to determine what fabrics we want, what’s going to look the best on each individual role. Then, we’re sort of assembling those things as a team. So, everybody has their own part, from cutting to sewing to doing the rhinestones.”

Morgan hopes the costumes, scenery and score will take audiences back to their childhood.

“As an adult, when you come and see the Nutcracker, we’re really hoping that you get transported back to that sense of wonder that you had as a kid when you saw something that felt really magical or sparkly.”

Tickets for ‘The Nutcracker’ start at $25 and can be purchased on the Richmond Ballet’s website.