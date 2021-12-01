“A beacon of hope and resistance”: Executive Mansion Christmas tree lights up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam turned the lights on at the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the executive mansion Wednesday night.

This year’s tree was donated by local family owned farm, Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Winchester, Va. During the ceremony Northam noted agriculture is an important part of Virginia’s economy.

“With this being the holiday season, I encourage you all to get out there and pick a tree out, and support these farmers,” Gov. Northam said.

Executive Mansion Tree Lighting

Executive Mansion Tree Lighting

Executive Mansion Tree Lighting

The Norway Fir stands at about 25 feet tall, and was planted in the year 2000. Pam Northam said “this tree stands proudly as a beacon of hope and resistance.”

After the lighting, she invited attendees to join her back to the Executive Mansion for refreshments and “a celebration of hope and light.”