A.C. Moore to close all stores — including 5 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A.C. Moore is closing its 145 stores, including 5 in Richmond. This comes after Nicole Crafts decided to divest out of retail operations.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore Anthony Piperno said.

The craft store said they are closing its stores as part of a broader strategic plan. CEO Piperno said it has been very difficult for A.C. Moore to operate and compete at a national level.

As of Monday, the store announced they will no longer be taking online orders.

According to the company, 40 existing A.C. Moore stores will reopen as Michaels.

Plans for closing specific stores will be made on the A.C. Moore website.