‘A car is not a holster’: RPD Chief says community can help keep neighborhoods safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s new police chief William Smith says the department is trying to implement different strategies to help prevent residents from becoming victims of crimes.

So far this year more than 100 guns have been stolen from cars in Richmond.

“That is negligent gun ownership,” Chief Smith said. “A direct source for illegal activity particularly illegal violent activity.”

To remind folks to keep their car doors locked and remove valuable items, RPD has taken it to social media with their ‘Love it…Lock it or Lose it’ campaign.

RELATED: ‘Talk to kids, interact, have fun, play football’: New RPD chief hopes to build relationships on National Night Out

RPD says thefts from cars is one of the top crimes in the city.

“They truly are preventable. And they tie up a lot of resources. It makes the city appear to be less safe than it actually is. Because it drives our crime numbers,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith told 8News that if people sent a few minutes a day checking their car, the number of thefts would drop drastically.

“People have a right to leave whatever they want to in their car,” Chief Smith said. “But recognize that you’re not only causing problems for yourself but you’re also causing problems for your neighbors.”

Not only does the department rely on people to keep their valuables safe but they also need help solving violent crimes.

RPD is still working to find out who shot 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at a Park on Memorial Day weekend.

“So we do have the reward out there. But we have yet to receive information which is extremely disappointing,” Chief Smith said. “We are going to continue to work all the different angles that we have possible to us which includes making sure we interview everyone we can.”

Through community events like National Night Out and a strong presence on social media, Chief Smith is hoping to create a stronger partnership between the department and the community.