RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The “Mean Girls” musical debuted at the Altria Theater on Tuesday, Sept 20, and will be playing through the weekend.

The Broadway show brings the hilarious 2004 teen movie of the same name to life on the big stage, and follows the story of Cady Heron, the new student who just moved from the African savannah to suburbs of Illinois and is tasked with navigating cliques and high school drama.

Cast member Nadina Hassan, who plays queen bee Regina George, says movie lovers can expect some similarities to the beloved movie.

“The script is essentially the same,” Hassan told 8News. “We use all the same iconic jokes you know and love — the one liners — but it’s pretty much the same. The same story — all the characters you know and love.”

Hassan says playing a beloved character like Regina George has been an honor.

“It’s the greatest honor to play this role,” she said. “It’s so iconic in everyday life. She’s not just a movie icon, she’s part of our culture and society so it’s really cool to keep that that legacy alive — to keep that character alive.”

“Mean Girls” runs through Sunday, Sept. 25. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Broadway in Richmond’s website.