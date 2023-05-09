RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of the popular barbecue joint Pig & Brew in Manchester is opening a new fast-casual hibachi-style restaurant in the same neighborhood.

Lamarr Johnson opened Pig & Brew on Hull Street Road with his godfather, Lamont Hawkins — who also owns Inner City Blues: Home of Carolina Barbecue located at 3015 Nine Mile Rd in Church Hill — in 2018.

“I kind of have the restaurant background from him,” Johnson said. “But everyone in my family cooks.”

Johnson says his main passion with Pig & Brew was mixology — innovating with different cocktail recipes and specials. For his new restaurant, however, Johnson says he will be shifting focus.

(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

“We have a diverse crowd — a mixture of locals and out-of-towners,” Johnson said, describing the restaurant customers in Manchester. These customers, according to Johnson, is what inspired him to return to the restaurant industry with an all-new project.

Red Hibachi and Beer will serve fast-casual meals with a simple, cashless system. According to Johnson, the new restaurant will focus on efficiency and consistency in order to bring delicious unique flavors to the Manchester neighborhood.

“[Customers] can expect the traditional hibachi-style,” Johnson said. “What differentiates us from a lot of other hibachi-style spots is our sauces. We’re making all of the sauces in-house — you’re going to get unique flavor profiles.”

While Red Hibachi and Beer will primarily offer takeout, there will be a small seating area. Beer and wine will be available as part of the restaurant’s beverage menu.

Promotional images for menu items at the upcoming Red Hibachi and Beer. (Courtesy of Lamarr Johnson)

Promotional images for menu items at the upcoming Red Hibachi and Beer. (Courtesy of Lamarr Johnson)

The soon-to-open Red Hibachi and Beer in Richmond. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Promotional images for menu items at the upcoming Red Hibachi and Beer. (Courtesy of Lamarr Johnson)

The soon-to-open Red Hibachi and Beer in Richmond. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Johnson will be a co-owner of the new restaurant with two other experienced restaurateurs — Juan Wilson of Plush and Main Stage and Clayton Navarre of Poor Boys of RVA.

According to Johnson, the group chose hibachi-style as the restaurant’s cuisine because it was a flavor that was missing from the Manchester neighborhood.

“Because of the area and how much it’s grown, we don’t have enough food options,” Johnson said. “So my perspective was saying, ‘okay, let’s give it something it doesn’t have.'”

When asked why Johnson chose to open his new restaurant just a few blocks from his old one, he emphasized the value of community in Manchester.

“It definitely has culture,” Johnson said. “It’s the most cultural diverse area in the city … We have these type of people here and these type of people over here but I’ve seen them work [together] and be community oriented.”

Red Hibachi and Beer is coming to 1011 Hull St, just a few blocks down the street from Pig & Brew.