‘A good day of basketball for a basketball junkie’: Star-studded holiday tournament sold out in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 21st Above the Rim Classic in Richmond will showcase some of the top young men’s basketball talent in the country on Saturday.

Hype around the event has grown after 5,300 tickets sold out quickly and rumors swirled about who may be in attendance.

With less than 24 hours before the first game tips off at the Arthur Ashe Center, people in search of tickets won’t stop calling Bill Lawson’s phone.

“It’s sort of been crazy,” Lawson, the co-founder of the Above the Rim Classic, told 8News. “The phone rings constantly as you can see.”

While there will be games showcasing top talent from local high school teams such as Henrico, Matoaca, Louisa and Petersburg, the last game slated for Saturday has garnered much of the attention.

Richmond’s John Marshall High School will play California’s Sierra Canyon High School, a team loaded with talent and some familiar names for basketball fans: Bronny James and Zaire Wade.

“When you got Lebron James’ son and Dwayne Wade’s son on one team you definitely just wanna come out and see them and possibly see some people you see on T.V.,” Lawson said Friday. “It’s gonna be star-studded.”

The sons of two basketball legends, Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, playing at the Arthur Ashe Center has brought excitement to the community. Ty White, the head coach for John Marshall, is also looking forward to the game against the powerhouse from California.

“Our kids deserve this opportunity so I’m excited for them,” White told 8News Friday. “They’re undefeated, we’re undefeated, so it’s gonna be a great, great atmosphere. Our guys are looking forward to the competition.”

While his team his young, with only two seniors this year, coach White said he feels his players are ready for the challenge.

“Working on a game plan to try to derail those guys from the west coast and they’re a real talented team but our guys have been focused and poised,” White explained.

Despite having to prepare for the game, White said he understands how big of a moment the Above the Rim Classic is for the city.

“It’ll be fun to watch for the City of Richmond,” he told 8News. “It’s gonna be electric. The atmosphere is gonna be good. The city is out, everybody is excited for the opportunity. So, a good day of basketball for a basketball junkie.”

There’s still no word on whether Lebron James or Dwayne Wade will be making an appearance but 8News has been told that another local celebrity is expected to take in the game.

