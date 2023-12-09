RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A baby cheetah born at the Metro Richmond Zoo was relocated to a new, out-of-state home for the chance of survival.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a baby cheetah birthed by the zoo’s resident cheetah named Vaila — who has delivered a total of 21 cubs so far.

The baby cheetah born at Metro Richmond Zoo. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

According to the zoo, cheetah mothers will not raise single cubs as it decreases their milk production. Since Vaila gave birth to only one cub, the zoo needed to find a foster mom for the baby cheetah to be able to survive.

A foster mom was located at a Wildlife Safari in Oregon, where a female cheetah recently gave birth to four cubs, and would have the ability to raise the Richmond zoo’s baby cheetah as well.

The Richmond zoo has successfully transported the baby cheetah cub to the Wildlife Safari in Oregon. According to the zoo, the baby cheetah is ‘thriving’ with its new family and home.