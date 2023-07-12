RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new Ronald McDonald’s House will open inside the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Tower on July 19.

The facility will be run by Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Richmond and will serve both caregivers and families of patients as their child receives medical treatment, according to a spokesperson for RMHC.

The ribbon-cutting event for the facility will occur on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. on the first floor in the sky lobby of the Ronald McDonald House.

According to a spokesperson for RMHC, this second Ronald McDonald House in Richmond will provide a space for families to relax, prepare a meal together and participate in restful activities.

The facility features dining and lounging areas, a food-service area, four Family Sleep Rooms, a children’s play area, an outdoor patio and laundry facilities.

According to a spokesperson for RMHC, staff and volunteers of the Ronald McDonald House will provide programming such as “Lunches of Love” with snacks and meals, as well as interactive activities including yoga, music and haircuts.

“When a child is hospitalized, there is nothing more important than the care and comfort of family. The in-hospital Ronald McDonald House will support our families, so our families can focus on the healing of their children. We are thrilled to open the doors to this new service and thankful for our tremendous partners at RMHC Richmond who help us treat the whole child and family not just the illness or injury, “said Elias Neujahr, president of the Children`s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

To find out more about RMHC-Richmond’s programs, you can visit RMHC-Richmond.org.