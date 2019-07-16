A new sports entertainment venue opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever heard of Drive Shack?

The new sports entertainment company will open soon with augmented reality range games, chef inspired menu and retro arcade games.

Drive Shack will have three levels of climate controlled, private driving bays for customers. Not only can you play the interactive games, but a rooftop patio allows customers to enjoy good food and cocktails.

This new social destination will not only bring new customers and a fun time, but 300 new jobs to the area.

Click here to learn more about Drive Shack, or if interested, click here for the job application.