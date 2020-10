RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s A.P. Hill monument was vandalized overnight.

The statue was tagged with “AMERIKKKA” and “wear a mask.”

In July, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said that the city would be removing 11 Confederate statues. Since then the city has removed 10 of the statues.

A.P. Hill is the last remaining city-owned Confederate statue. It’s unclear when it will be removed since the monument sits on top of Hill’s burial site.

