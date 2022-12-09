RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite some legal actions in the Richmond City Circuit Court, the removal process for the A.P. Hill Statue will begin Monday, Dec. 12., according to Robert Steidel, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer.

Hill is the last standing confederate statue in Richmond, as the city of Richmond had to get a court order to remove his remains buried underneath the statue.

In September, The Attorneys of A.P. Hill’s indirect descendants at the City of Richmond agreed his remains would be moved to a Culpeper cemetery, but, the final decision was not made in their favor.

The indirect descendants wanted the statue to be transferred to the Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper. The City of Richmond wanted it donated to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Richmond. Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. ruled in favor of the city.

The four indirect descendants then objected to the ruling in October. They asked the court to give them ownership of the statue and the remains. Cheek ruled against the effort in October, clearing the city to remove the statue.

