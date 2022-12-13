RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last city-owned confederate statue was removed Monday, Dec. 12. However, the pedestal of A.P. Hill is still standing with the general’s remains buried below.

The statue removal process kicked off around 9 a.m. Monday after a lengthy legal battle that is currently still playing out in court.

Indirect descendants of A.P. Hill want the statue to be moved to the Cedar Mountain battlefield in Culpeper with his remains. The city of Richmond wants the statue to be donated to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. For now, the statue will be kept in storage while the expected appeal process plays out in court.

The take-down of, A.P. Hill, Richmond’s last city-owned confederate statue Monday, Dec. 12 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/8News) The take-down of, A.P. Hill, Richmond’s last city-owned confederate statue Monday, Dec. 12 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/8News) Workers begin to lay the bronze statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill onto a flatbed truck on Monday Dec. 12, 2022 in Richmond, Va. Workers are still planning to exhume the remains of General Hill which located inside the base of the statue. The take-down of, A.P. Hill, Richmond’s last city-owned confederate statue Monday, Dec. 12 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/8News)

Crews will be back at the A.P. Hill memorial site on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. to continue to remove the pedestal and the general’s remains.

