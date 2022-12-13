RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last city-owned confederate statue was removed Monday, Dec. 12. However, the pedestal of A.P. Hill is still standing with the general’s remains buried below.
The statue removal process kicked off around 9 a.m. Monday after a lengthy legal battle that is currently still playing out in court.
Indirect descendants of A.P. Hill want the statue to be moved to the Cedar Mountain battlefield in Culpeper with his remains. The city of Richmond wants the statue to be donated to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. For now, the statue will be kept in storage while the expected appeal process plays out in court.
Crews will be back at the A.P. Hill memorial site on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. to continue to remove the pedestal and the general’s remains.
