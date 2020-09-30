A pair of Richmond’s favorite festivals are heading online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – This year’s 2nd Street Festival and Richmond Folk Festival will be hosted virtually by Venture Richmond due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Lecky, Director of Events, says this is a difficult time for Richmonders .

“The pandemic has uprooted a lot of plans for folks and put a lot of hardworking people in hard situations,” explained Lecky.

Lecky says the point of moving the festivals online is to allow the community to still have a sense of normalcy while staying safe in such an unpredictable time.

“Certainly that’s the last thing we wanted to do is be responsible for something that didn’t need to happen, and it end up being more detrimental to the community,” said Lecky of Venture Richmond’s decision to host the virtual festivals.

And he says he wants both festival experiences to be as relatable and normal as possible.

“It has kid’s activities, cooking demonstrations…performances from Richmond favorites,” said Lecky of the 2nd Street Festival.

Lecky even says grab a cup for the Richmond Folk Festival!

“We just announced our festival beer, ‘Hazy Folk’, so grab a four pack and enjoy the festival,” said Lecky.

Lecky says Venture Richmond will take the next few weeks to figure out what is next for future events.

The 2nd Street Festival is October 3-4 and the Richmond Folk Festival is October 9-11.

