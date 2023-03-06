RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There were multiple shootings throughout Richmond over the weekend. At least one of them was fatal.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, March 5. The man was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Harwood Street shortly before 6 p.m., according to police. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

But, this wasn’t the only shooting in Richmond over the weekend. There was a second shooting earlier yesterday where a woman was shot near a gas station in Shockoe bottom. According to police, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

8News also received reports of a heavy police presence and caution tape up at Southside Plaza shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police have not yet released further information on this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.