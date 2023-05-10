RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting this weekend, visitors at Byrd Park may be better off leaving their cars at home and biking, walking or busing to the City’s biggest public park.

Beginning on Saturday, May 13, several entrances on the Northern end of Byrd Park will be closed to cars to encourage residents to enjoy the park on foot.

“Using the Open Streets concept as seen in other cities around the nation, the City of Richmond is reducing automobile traffic in Byrd Park on weekends,” park officials wrote.

The six closed entrances will be clustered around three spots on the park’s northern end.

The closures will continue until at least Sept. 18, 2023, and are expected to “open the space to be used for a range of activities for visitors of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.”

The parks department will also begin hosting “Jazz at the Fountain” on the first Sunday of every month, with the first performances taking place on June 4 and July 2.

While the road closures will block off car traffic at the northern end of the park — including all traffic from Arthur Ashe Boulevard — parking will still be available on the surrounding street, including Grant Street, South Sheppard Street, South Davis Avenue and the aforementioned Arthur Ashe Boulevard.