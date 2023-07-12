RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What better way to celebrate and enjoy the vibrant diversity of Richmond’s music scene than Richmond Music Week?

Organizers say Richmond Music Week will span from Aug. 4 through Aug. 11, featuring a thrilling score of live music events, festivals and markets.

The week will start with a bang on Friday, Aug. 4, with 804 Day — a block party that will highlight invigorating music and art in Shockoe Bottom around the 17th Street Farmers Market area. Artist performances on 804 Day include those by Mad Skills, Hly River, Rodney “The Soul Singer” Stith, and 14 others.

A spokesperson for Richmond Music Week says Saturday, Aug. 5, will feature a music mixer event at Gallery5, hosted by HearVA — a local music support organization. Here, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local vendors in the music industry, as well as the chance to listen to stunning local artists like Gordy Michael, Weekend Plans, Goodnight Daniel and FLKL.

Ticket and raffle proceeds from the music mixer will benefit local community group, Life Is Valuable, which “brings resources to schools and communities that help cultivate creative expression, collaboration and entrepreneurship in the arts,” according to the Richmond Music Week’s website.

Live venues such as The National, Maymont, the Dominion Energy Center, The Camel and others across Richmond will feature a variety of performances across numerous genres.

A spokesperson for Richmond Music Week says the event series will also shine a spotlight on local record stores, as well as record labels and recording studios through pop-ups at various places throughout the city. Events and dates will be announced on Richmond Music Week’s social media accounts.

To come to a coda of the melodic week of fun and fanfare, Richmond Music Week will conclude with “RVA Rapper’s Delight” on Friday, Aug. 11, which will entail a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre at the Hippodrome Theater. The event will be presented by Shockoe Records and Ant the Symbol and will feature performances from local hip-hop artists such as Nickelus F and Noah-O.

For more information on the harmonious week and for a list of upcoming shows, you can visit Richmond Music Week’s website.