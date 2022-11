House fire near the corner of West Clay Street and Goshen Street in Richmond, Nov. 10 (Photo: Howie Williams/ 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were forced from their home after a fire took place in the residence next to theirs Thursday morning.

Richmond Fire was called to a home near the corner of West Clay Street and Goshen Street in Richmond at 1:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread and damaged the home next door, which displaced its two residents.

Fire crews said that nobody was hurt in the blaze.