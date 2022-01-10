Academic calendar, George Wythe & federal funding: Richmond Public Schools’ board meeting tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will have a board meeting Monday night to discuss multiple topics and proposals for the upcoming school year, including a new calendar.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Middle School located at 1000 Mosby Street, Richmond, Va.

A survey sent out in December gave parents four different school year layouts to choose from for the 2022-23 academic calendar.

The first choice, Option A, presented by the school district had students starting on August 15 and finishing on June 23. There would be 190 total instruction days, which is 10 more than in a typical school year. Option B is similar except the start date is Aug. 22 and end date is June 30.

Option C incorporates 14 intersession days and has the standard 180 student days. School would start on Aug. 15 and end on June 29. There would be one week of intersession courses after each quarter. These intersession classes would be for the 5,000 K-8 students who need the most support and high school students who need the most support in core content courses.

The final choice, Option D, had 179 student days. Kids would start on Aug. 29 and end on June 23. As with the other plans, the winter break and spring break would align with other districts.

All four options keep the same holidays that students and teachers had for the 2021-22 school year. Students would still have a winter and spring break that aligned with other school districts.

The board will also give an update on the George Wythe High School construction debate as well as review Governor Ralph Northam’s final budget proposals.

In December, Richmond City Council determined they were not ready to make a final decision on the transfer of funds regarding George Wythe and will instead discuss the topic again at their Monday meeting.

City Ordinance 2021-308 would move $7.31 million from the ‘School Planning and Construction’ fund to the ‘School Modernization – George Wythe High School’ fund. That move would allow the Richmond School Board to utilize the money for the planning and design of a new George Wythe High School.

Federal COVID relief funding from the American Rescue Plan also gives $123 million for the school district to spend, which will be discussed at the meeting.

Masks are required for those visiting for in-person public comment.