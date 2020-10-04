Accidental shooting on Accommodation Street

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say that investigation at the scene revealed the shooting was accidental. One woman has non-life threatening injuries following the shooting.

