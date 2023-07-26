RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The accused gunman in the Richmond graduation shooting that killed two people in June now faces a first-degree murder charge, according to online court records.

Online court records show a multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted Amari Ty-Jon Pollard on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Wednesday.

Pollard, 19, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the June 6 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, after Huguenot High School’s graduation.

Pollard is scheduled to appear in Richmond General District Court on those charges Friday, online records show.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from 8News.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.