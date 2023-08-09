RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of killing 18-year-old Shawn Jackson during Huguenot High School’s graduation shooting in June is expected to return to court this morning.

According to court records, 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard is scheduled to appear in Richmond City Circuit Court at 9 a.m. for attorney arrangements.

On July 26, a grand jury reviewed video surveillance footage and physical evidence of the crime scene before indicting Pollard with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jackson, and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith. However, on July 28, the murder charge for Smith was dropped while the charge for Jackson’s death was upgraded to first-degree murder. Pollard has also been charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition to the deaths of Jackson and Smith, on June 6, multiple others were shot and several others were injured in the tragedy — including Jackson’s 9-year-old sister, Renya Jackson Smith, who was hit by a car as a result of the chaos. She was taken to the hospital to be treated and later released.

“As they heard the gunfire, it was obviously chaos,” said Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards at the scene. “We had hundreds of people in Monroe Park, so people scattered. It was very chaotic at the scene.”

Four guns were eventually recovered at the scene by police. Pollard was arraigned in court less than 24 hours after the shooting.

A preliminary hearing date will be scheduled for Pollard following this morning’s court appearance.