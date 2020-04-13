ACME keeping up with supply and demand during pandemic

(WRIC) — As stores closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the ACME Paper and Supply Company warehouse on Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond is open 24 hours a day.

ACME helps provide supplies for healthcare facilities, restaurants and colleges but the demand has since shifted towards healthcare institutions.

“The demand from healthcare institutions…has ramped up tremendously,” said CEO Ron Attman. “Our challenge has been to keep up with the demand and to make sure that our customers have the products they need when they need it.”

At the warehouse in Richmond, which distributes supplies all across the commonwealth, ACME is working around the clock.

“We’re open during the day receiving product and getting that in and put away,” Attman said. “Then in the evening, we prepare the loads to be shipped out.”

CEO Ron Attman

Attman knows the work can be challenging but told 8News it’s especially needed during this time. He adds that he is extremely thankful for every employee doing their part to keep supply moving.

“I’m really, really proud of the people that we have on our team that show up every day and get the job done” Attman said. “That really makes you feel good that you’re being able to serve the community like that at a time when they really need it.”

