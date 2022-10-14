RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after being shot outside a Richmond elementary school on Friday.

Police told 8News that a situation occurred between two adults in front of Westover Hills Elementary School.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting near the school at 2:17 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Photo of scene at Westover Hills Elementary School sent in by 8News viewer

Police said that an adult female was involved in a fight outside Westover Hills Elementary School, located at 1211 Jahnke Road in Richmond. During the fight, the woman was shot. She was then taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said that Westover Hills Elementary School was on lockdown when this shooting occurred. All students and staff are safe and being dismissed for the day, according to a spokesperson from Richmond Schools.

Richmond Police said the school was not a target.

No one in custody yet, according to police. Police have no information on what circumstances led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.