Activists gather at Richmond bell tower demanding Gov. Northam join mass clemency movement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local activists gathered by the bell tower at Capitol Square on Wednesday to call for Gov. Ralph Northam to join a movement for mass clemency. The movement, called a Century of Mass Clemency, has gained the support of over 40 organizations.

The Exodus Foundation.org is one of those groups and is calling first for the pardon of Robert “Wize” Green. According to the organization, Green has spent the last 20 years in jail for breaking and entering as well as other “minor offenses.” He committed those crimes at the age of 19.

Currently, Green is expected to spend another 16 years in jail before completing his sentence. Reverend Dr. Madeline McClenney with the Exodus Foundation says that she doesn’t think Green’s punishment fit his crimes.

“Mr. Green was concerned for his life and was fighting for his life. That’s it,” McClenney said. “For that he got a 36 year sentence.”

The Century of Mass Clemency movement members plan to fight for more incarcerated individuals.

The group’s in-person rally was held at noon, there will also be a virtual event at 7 p.m.

8News has reached out to Gov. Northam but have not heard back yet.