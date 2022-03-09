Police said the infant's injuries are non-life-threatening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have identified the adult victim of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m. March 9, for the report of a person shot.

Officers said upon arrival, they found 44-year-old Richmond resident, Kavon Howard, with a gunshot wound. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eight-month-old infant was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-646-6996.