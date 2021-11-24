After more than a month, residents can return to the Grace Place Apartments in Richmond

The apartment building, located on the corner of N 4th Street and Grace Street, was inspected on Oct. 22 after the Richmond fire marshal received an anonymous complaint days earlier. The fire marshal’s office and city code inspectors determined the building, which has 58 units, was not safe for residents. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Just over a month after the building was deemed unsafe, authorities say displaced residents of the Grace Place Apartments in downtown Richmond can finally return.

The apartment building, located on the corner of N 4th Street and Grace Street, was inspected on Oct. 22 after the Richmond fire marshal received an anonymous complaint days earlier. The fire marshal’s office and city code inspectors determined the building, which has 58 units, was not safe for residents.

The Richmond Fire Department concluded that repairs to the building’s elevators, fire suppression and alarm systems were needed before residents could return. With the repairs now complete, city officials say the displaced residents can make their way back to the apartment.

“The Fire Marshal and Acting Commissioner of Buildings have determined the tenants of Grace Place Apartments can reoccupy the building,” a Wednesday release from the city’s fire department reads.

When the building was deemed unsafe, the department told 8News the property owner was responsible for giving residents notice and providing temporary housing.

In the release, the city said that the charitable organization The Giving Heart will deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents on Thursday and that the property’s management has ensured they will also receive Walmart gift cards.