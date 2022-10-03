RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of a Richmond shooting that took place in September who spent weeks in the hospital before dying from his injuries last week.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 8:20 p.m. Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Rakeese Greene, of Richmond, had been shot.

Greene was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He died just a few weeks later, on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have been investigating since the shooting and ask for anyone with information about this homicide to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or the Richmond Police Department.