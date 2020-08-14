Ahead of school reopenings, Sen. Warner meets with Central Virginia educators

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many schools in Central Virginia get ready to reopen virtually, Sen. Mark Warner is pushing to get more resources to students and teachers. The state official visited Richmond Friday to discuss reopening challenges with local educators.

“What I want to hear is kind of what it’s like on the front line,” Warner told the educators, who gathered for a socially distanced discussion at Peter Paul Development Center.

Educators like Richmond Public Schools teacher Rachel Cronin said they are facing new challenges and schools need more funding during these times.

“The schools aren’t closed, we’re just not in the building. Teachers are still doing all their teaching, I’m still going through all my materials,” Cronin said.

Warner recently introduced legislation to stop the Trump Administration from withholding money from schools that cannot safely reopen in-person. He said this was a message he took away from the conversation Friday as well.

“Whether you’re reopening virtually or partial, even if you’re virtually, you’re going to have some additional costs,” he said.

Cronin, who teaches first grade at Bellevue Elementary School, said the funding cannot stop there. Many of the teachers expressed concerns about when students head back into the classroom.

“There’s going to be difficulty in new areas, in funding the nurses, in funding the cleaning supplies, in funding extra buses,” Cronin told 8News.

For now, the Trump Administration and the Democratic leadership cannot come to an agreement on a dollar amount for a COVID-19 relief bill, which would include money for schools. Another issue Warner is pushing to fix is increasing broadband internet for students in rural areas.

“The schools funding and the internet funding are all caught up in the next COVID relief legislation. I think congress should stay in session and get this job done,” Warner said.

Another issue brought up among teachers at the discussion was inequity among students.

Cronin said she sees this first-hand as she teaches her students at Bellevue. “It’s hard to stay focused, especially if you live in an apartment and you have other siblings,” she said. “Other homes, they have their own bedrooms or they have hubs where they’re meeting with a few neighborhood kids and we don’t have the opportunity. A lot of my students are in daycare because their parents are essential workers.”

