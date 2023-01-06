Alchemy Coffee set to close up shop at the end of January after 10 years in Richmond (Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After previously announcing its closing, Alchemy Coffee announced that a local restaurateur has shown interest in taking over the popular downtown coffee shop.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, it was announced that Brambly Park owner, Bobby Kruger, would step in and take over the coffee shop, ensuring continuity for the space and its staff.

As part of Thursday’s closure announcement, the coffee shop announced it would be selling everything in The Lab, including that original coffee trailer. The business advertised that many souvenirs and items used for in-home brewing would be marked at 50% off the retail price.

Alchemy Coffee’s last day of service was scheduled to be Sunday, Jan. 29. At the end of the closure announcement, the coffee shop asks anyone interested in purchasing and taking over the entire business to direct message the company on Facebook.

Kruger’s takeover is reportedly pending the approval of Virginia Commonwealth University but the coffee shop announced it would resume normal operations in the meantime.