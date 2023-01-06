Alchemy Coffee set to close up shop at the end of January after 10 years in Richmond (Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alchemy Coffee is closing up shop after 10 years in Richmond.

Hailing from Portland, the Richmond coffee shop owner announced the business’ closure on Facebook Thursday evening in an emotion-filled post.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our beloved coffee shop,” the post said. “After much consideration, we have decided to close our doors for good at the end of this month. We know this make come as a shock given our previous announcement regarding plans to convert to an employee cooperative, but unfortunately we weren’t able to find a banking partner to help make this happen.”

Alchemy began in Richmond in 2012, traveling around the city in a mobile trailer. Just a few years later, the business decided to put down roots at the end of North Laurel Street on West Broad Street, just beside the core Virginia Commonwealth University campus. This is where Alchemy Coffee, dubbed, “The Lab,” has offered single-origin drip, espresso, pour over and more, ever since.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our customers over the years, and we will cherish the memories and friendships we have made,” Alchemy wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and for being a part of our journey.”

Coinciding with the closure, the coffee shop announced it will be selling everything in The Lab, including that original coffee trailer. The business advertised that many souvenirs and items used for in-home brewing would be marked at 50% off the retail price.

Alchemy Coffee’s last day of service will be Sunday, Jan. 29. At the end of the closure announcement, the coffee shop asks anyone interested in purchasing and taking over the entire business to direct message the company on Facebook.