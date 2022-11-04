RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC has revoked the alcohol license for the Carolina Express convenience store in Richmond. The revocation order comes after more than seven people have been shot around the store in about three months.

The Carolina Express — located at 3100 Carolina Avenue — had been operating on a temporary alcohol permit that was granted on Aug. 4, during a period of time when the store was transferring ownership. A spokesperson for Virginia ABC said temporary permits are given to allow the business to continue operation while the new owner’s application is pending.

Following an investigation, the store’s license was revoked on Nov. 2, just three months after the temporary permit was granted. During this intermediary period, a triple shooting and a quadruple shooting occurred outside of the store on Aug. 8 and Oct. 27, respectively. Of the seven people shot, one was a juvenile, and two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Temporary permits can be revoked if the applicant for the new license “demonstrates behavior or allow conduct that draws into question the lawful operation of the business,” according to Virginia ABC.

Carolina Express (Sabrina Shutters/ 8News) Richmond Police officers say four people, including a juvenile, were shot outside the Carolina Express in the city’s northside Monday, Oct.27. (Sabrina Shutters/ 8News)

Virginia ABC did not confirm the shootings were the reason for the revocation but stated permits can be taken away for many reasons, in accordance with Virginia law.

Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the store owner to move the alcohol currently in the Carolina Express to “one of their other licensed” businesses.