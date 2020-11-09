Alexsis Rodgers quarantining, 2nd Richmond mayoral candidate possibly exposed to COVID-19

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alexsis Rodgers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following an announcement from the Richmond Registrar’s Office that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 former Richmond mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers says she is quarantining.

In a tweet she explains that she made the decision to quarantine after spending time in the registrar’s office and being near individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers says she has taken a COVID-19 test.

Rodgers is not the only mayoral candidate to announce they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 on Monday. Mayor Levar Stoney also said that he will be isolating himself after a campaign staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member had recently interacted with staff at the Richmond Registrar’s Office.

Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events