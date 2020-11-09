Alexsis Rodgers quarantining, 2nd Richmond mayoral candidate possibly exposed to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following an announcement from the Richmond Registrar’s Office that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 former Richmond mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers says she is quarantining.

In a tweet she explains that she made the decision to quarantine after spending time in the registrar’s office and being near individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers says she has taken a COVID-19 test.

I can work from home and have access to paid sick leave if I end up needing it.



Today sparked a fresh anger that under Democratic leadership this General Assembly didn't pass paid sick leave or emergency COVID leave for VA workers. 2/ — Alexsis Rodgers (@aerodgers) November 9, 2020

Rodgers is not the only mayoral candidate to announce they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 on Monday. Mayor Levar Stoney also said that he will be isolating himself after a campaign staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member had recently interacted with staff at the Richmond Registrar’s Office.