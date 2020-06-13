All Black Lives Matter march held in support of LGBTQ+ community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters rallied in support of LGBTQ+ people of color Friday. June is National Pride Month.

The demonstration on W. Cary Street started around 5:30 p.m. 8News spoke with Rev. Lacatte Cross, the cofounder and director of Black Pride RVA, who says now is the perfect time to shine light on the experiences of black LGBTQ+ people.

“As long as the people who are impacted by racism are also LGBTQ and can lift that voice then yes that is when we can do but unfortunately our wonderful and diverse LGBTQ siblings don’t always understand the racist connections that black LGBTQ experience living at this intersection,” she said.

Organizers of the event included the Justice Alliance and the Virginia Student Power Network.