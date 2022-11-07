UPDATE: As of 5:15 p.m., there are two southbound lanes still closed. There is currently a five-mile backup, according to VDOT.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 4:10 p.m. and is located a couple of miles south of the Maury Street exit, according to VDOT.

All southbound lanes were reported closed by VDOT at 4:14 p.m. There is currently a traffic backup approximately four miles long.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.